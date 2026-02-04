site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Knicks' Miles McBride: Another absence coming
RotoWire Staff
McBride (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
McBride will be sidelined for a fifth straight game Wednesday, and he remains without a target date to return. He can be considered highly questionable for Friday's game versus Detroit.
