New York plans for Robinson to start on-court activities after the All-Star break, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Robinson has been sidelined since Dec. 8 after undergoing left ankle surgery, but the Knicks' were denied a Disabled Player Exception in January on the premise that Robinson could potentially return before the end of the season. The 25-year-old's timeline will depend on how his ankle responds to commencing basketball activities, but his return to on-court recovery eight weeks removed from surgery aligns with the chance of a prospective return to action by season's end. That being said, he remains out indefinitely.