Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Cleans up glass in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson registered seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds and two steals across 27 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 103-87 win over the Kings.
The 27-year-old center continues to make an impact on the glass from the second unit. Robinson has recorded double-digit boards in seven of his last eight games, averaging 6.9 points, 11.3 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals in 22.1 minutes over that span as he provides strong support in the frontcourt for Karl-Anthony Towns.
