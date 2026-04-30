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Robinson left Thursday's Game 6 against the Hawks with a leg injury, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Robinson appeared to land awkwardly on his leg during the first quarter and needed to come out of the game shortly after. He initially made his way back to the bench but was then spotted walking to the locker room to be evaluated. Robinson can be considered questionable to return until further notice.

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