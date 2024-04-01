Robinson (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Heat.

Robinson returned last week following a 50-game absence and appeared in back-to-back games, totaling 15 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks in 32 minutes. However, he missed Sunday's 113-112 loss to the Thunder and is in danger of being sidelined again Tuesday. If that's the case, Precious Achiuwa would likely see elevated minutes as the primary backup center to Isaiah Hartenstein.