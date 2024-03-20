Robinson (ankle) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Robinson continues to recover from left ankle surgery and hasn't played since Dec. 8. He was initially in danger of missing the entire campaign but has progressed quicker than expected and is trending toward a return soon, barring a setback. The Knicks will likely wait to see how he recovers from Wednesday's practice before they provide a definitive return timetable. If Robinson is cleared to play, he'll likely operate under major restrictions, but his presence would mean fewer minutes for Isaiah Hartenstein and Jericho Sims.