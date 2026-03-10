Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Not listed on report for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
Robinson sat out Monday's loss to the Clippers -- the second leg of a back-to-back set -- due to left ankle injury management. However, the big man is set to return Wednesday. Over four March appearances, he has averaged 5.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 16.5 minutes per contest.
