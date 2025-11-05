Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Not on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (rest) is available for Wednesday's game against Minnesota.
Robinson missed Monday's game against the Wizards as it was the second leg of a back-to-back set. Although he's been cleared for Wednesday, fantasy managers will want to be aware that coach Mike Brown indicated that the center will have a minutes restriction moving forward in an effort to keep him healthy.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Will be limited moving forward•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Won't play Monday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Sees 13 minutes in win•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Grabs 11 boards Friday•