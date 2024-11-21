Robinson (ankle) has not been cleared to begin basketball activities, with coach Tom Thibodeau noting that the big man is only shooting thus far, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Robinson' troublesome left ankle, which was most recently surgically repaired in May, continues to yield a slow return to action -- although no setbacks have been reported. Robinson's game is solely dependent on his athleticism and movement skills defensively, so a comprehensive increase in on-court reps will be needed prior to estimating his return.
