Robinson (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pistons, Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reports.
Robinson remains on the road to recovery after undergoing surgery on his left ankle Dec. 8. Recent reports note that he's ramping up his activity of late, but the timeline for his return is still unknown.
