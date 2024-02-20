Coach Tom Thibodeau said Tuesday that Robinson (ankle) is no longer wearing a walking boot but hasn't started running yet, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Robinson has started shooting but appears to be far away from being cleared for contact drills. The 25-year-old big man has missed the Knicks' last 34 games after undergoing left ankle surgery but is hoping to return to action before the end of the regular season.