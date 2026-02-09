Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Sitting out Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pacers due to left ankle injury management.
Robinson will take a seat for the first half of New York's back-to-back in an effort to keep him fresh for Wednesday. Ariel Hukporti could be in line for an uptick in minutes in Robinson's absence.
