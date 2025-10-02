Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Starting preseason opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson will start Thursday's preseason opener against the 76ers, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.
Reports of Robinson supplanting Josh Hart in the starting lineup during Mike Brown's first season as head coach were frequent this offseason, and it has come to fruition during the preseason opener. Hart has been dealing with a finger injury, but he's expected to play through it and operate as New York's sixth man in 2025-26.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Status for back-to-backs uncertain•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Grabs nine boards in loss•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Sticks in starting lineup•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Quiet despite starting role•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Starting Game 3•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Could move to starting role•