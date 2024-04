Robinson racked up one rebound and two steals over 20 minutes during Tuesday's 128-117 win over the Bulls.

Robinson continues to play limited minutes off the bench, failing to score in just 20 minutes. While it is great to see him back on the floor, he is not doing enough to be rostered outside of very deep leagues. His role could increase during the playoffs but as for season-long fantasy leagues, he can be left on waivers.