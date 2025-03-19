Robinson (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Robinson made his 2024-25 regular-season debut Feb. 28 after recovering from left ankle surgery during the offseason. The Knicks are managing his injury by holding him out of one leg of back-to-back sets, which means he'll likely be held out of Thursday's game against Charlotte. Robinson will play Wednesday and will be limited to approximately 24 minutes of playing time, per Edwards.