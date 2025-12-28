default-cbs-image
Robinson has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pelicans due to left ankle injury management.

Robinson has dealt with a lingering ankle injury this season, and he'll get the night off Monday to manage the issue. His absence could open up more minutes for Ariel Hukporti or Guerschon Yabusele. Robinson's next chance to play will come Wednesday at San Antonio.

