Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Won't play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pelicans due to left ankle injury management.
Robinson has dealt with a lingering ankle injury this season, and he'll get the night off Monday to manage the issue. His absence could open up more minutes for Ariel Hukporti or Guerschon Yabusele. Robinson's next chance to play will come Wednesday at San Antonio.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Won't start Christmas Day•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Starting Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Double-doubles with three stocks•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Back in action Friday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Questionable vs. Pacers•