Diawara ended with eight points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 135-105 victory over the Bulls.

Diawara contributed in several categories during the comfortable win, matching his season-high workload with 21 minutes off the bench. The young forward was particularly effective as a rebounder and secondary playmaker while adding two blocks. His versatility is intriguing for deeper fantasy formats, though he'll need more consistent playing time to become a reliable option.