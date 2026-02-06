Anunoby (toe) has been downgraded to questionable for Friday's game against the Pistons

Anunoby was initially listed as probable for Friday's contest, so the downgrade casts some doubt on his availability. If he's unable to play, it would mark his first missed game since Dec. 23. With Karl-Anthony Towns (eye) doubtful and Jose Alvarado (recently traded) and Miles McBride (abdomen) unavailable, Landry Shamet, Jordan Clarkson and Tyler Kolek are all candidates for expanded offensive roles, especially if Anunoby gets ruled out or has limitations Friday.