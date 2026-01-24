Anunoby finished Saturday's 112-109 win over the 76ers with 23 points (10-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals over 36 minutes.

Anunoby scored 10 of his 23 points in the second quarter and finished as the Knicks' second-leading scorer behind Jalen Brunson (31 points). Anunoby has scored 20-plus points in five of his last nine outings, and over that span he has averaged 17.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 threes and 1.2 steals over 33.9 minutes per game while connecting on 50.5 percent of his field-goal attempts.