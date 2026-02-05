Anunoby is probable for Friday's game against the Pistons due to right toe soreness.

Anunoby hasn't sat out since Dec. 23 and is on track to play Friday. Over his last seven appearances, the two-way forward has averaged 21.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 3.1 three-pointers in 34.6 minutes per game while shooting a scorching 50.0 percent from three-point land.