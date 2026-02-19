Anunoby (toe) has been cleared to play Thursday against Detroit, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Anunoby has been trending in the right direction, as he was upgraded to probable earlier in the day after missing the last four games due to toe soreness. The team has since cleared him to suit up in New York's first matchup after the All-Star break. It's unclear if he'll be on any type of restriction considering he hasn't appeared in a game since Feb. 4 against Denver.