Anunoby logged 20 points (7-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and four assists over 48 minutes during Wednesday's 134-127 double-overtime victory over the Nuggets.

The 28-year-old forward continues to be dialed in. Anunoby has drained multiple three-pointers in seven straight games and scored at least 20 points five times during that heater, averaging 21.7 points, 5.4 boards, 3.1 threes, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals while shooting 58.6 percent from the floor and a blistering 50.0 percent from long distance.