Anunoby closed with 25 points (9-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and three steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 112-100 victory over the Lakers.

Anunoby was efficient and effective across the board, leading the Knicks with 25 points while also pacing all players with three steals. The wing entered the game averaging 17.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals over his previous 15 appearances, with Sunday marking the fifth time this season he's reached the 25-point mark.