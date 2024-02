Davis notched 28 points (10-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 13 rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes during Friday's 123-118 win over San Antonio.

Davis recorded his fourth straight double-double during Friday's win over the Spurs. The star center has been on a tear recently, averaging 25.4 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.8 blocks in 34.2 minutes across his last 10 appearances. Davis is also shooting 54.4 percent from the field over that span.