Davis (Achilles/hip) is available for Sunday's game against the Suns, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Davis and LeBron James (ankle) have both been upgraded to available, while Cam Reddish (ankle) has been ruled out. Davis has scored at least 20 points in seven straight games, averaging 27.1 points, 12.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.7 blocks in 33.1 minutes during that stretch.