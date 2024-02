Head coach Darvin Ham said Davis (Achilles/hip) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game against Phoenix, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Davis continues to deal with bilateral Achilles soreness as well as left hip spasms. Along with Davis, Ham labeled LeBron James (ankle) and Cam Reddish (ankle) as game-time calls for Sunday's contest, and clarity on the statuses of all three players is unlikely to arrive until shortly before the 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff.