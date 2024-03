Davis (Achilles) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Davis continues to manage soreness in both of his heels, but he's been remarkably durable this season. In his most recent game against the Thunder on Monday, Davis had 24 points (7-12 FG, 10-11 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 30 minutes.