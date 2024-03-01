Davis ended Thursday's 134-131 overtime victory over the Wizards with 40 points (14-22 FG, 12-13 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 41 minutes.

The Lakers were weary after a dramatic win over the Clippers Wednesday evening, but Davis provided the extra effort needed to overcome the Wizards in overtime. Davis had no problem dominating the paint against Marvin Bagley and kept the game competitive until LeBron James' late-game heroics saved the day. Davis' 49 points marked his second-highest scoring total of the season.