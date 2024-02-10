Davis (Achilles) will play in Friday's matchup with the Pelicans, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Davis has drawn a questionable tag in each of the Lakers' previous three games, but he continues to get the green light. Barring any setbacks, look for the big man to take on his usual workload in the frontcourt.
