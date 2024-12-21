Davis (elbow) will play in Saturday's game against the Kings, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

The writing was on the wall for Davis to play Saturday, as he was upgraded from questionable to probable hours before tipoff. Davis has logged a double-double in five straight games, averaging 30.4 points, 13.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.4 blocks across 35.6 minutes during that stretch.