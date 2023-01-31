Davis (foot) is expected to join the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Knicks, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Davis' expected return to the starting unit comes on a night that Patrick Beverley's absence conveniently opens a spot in the starting unit. That said, the Lakers may instead shift Thomas Bryant to the bench unit and add Lonnie Walker back to the starting five. Either way, Davis is expected to see expanded minutes in his first start since Dec. 16.