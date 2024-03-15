Davis (Achilles) has been given a probable designation ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Warriors, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Davis has routinely been listed on the Lakers' injury report lately, but he has played in each of the team's previous 17 games. The star big man has averaged 24.1 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.6 blocks across 36.0 minutes during that span. Final confirmation on his status for Saturday will presumably come closer to tipoff after he tests things out during pregame warmups.