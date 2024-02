Davis is questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs due to bilateral Achilles tendinopathy and a left hip spasm, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Davis shook off a probable tag Thursday and posted 27 points (11-19 FG), 15 rebounds and three blocks in 33 minutes during a loss to the Warriors. While the big man may take a seat for the second half of Los Angeles' back-to-back set, LeBron James (ankle) is expected to suit up after missing Thursday's contest.