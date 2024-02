Davis (hip/Achilles) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Nuggets, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Davis was labeled questionable on the Lakers' initial injury report due to lingering hip and Achilles issues that caused him to miss a pair of contests. With Thursday's tilt being the opening leg of a back-to-back, Davis could have a heightened chance at sitting out. If he ends up missing, expect Jaxson Hayes and Christian Wood to pick up the slack.