Davis finished Wednesday's 116-112 victory over the Clippers with 20 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals across 36 minutes.

The Clippers were without Ivica Zubac (illness), and Davis took advantage, dominating the interior opposite Daniel Theis and Norman Powell. Although LeBron James provided most of the late-game heroics, Davis remains the backbone of a Lakers squad that is scratching and clawing its way into playoff contention.