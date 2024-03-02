Davis (Achilles) is probable for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Davis continues to battle soreness in both heels, but the probable tags are par for the course. For now, Davis' fantasy managers should be expecting him to suit up without any restrictions after he poured in 40 points versus the Wizards on Thursday.
