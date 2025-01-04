Davis (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game against Houston, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

After missing Thursday's game versus Portland, Davis returned Friday against the Hawks and produced 18 points (6-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 19 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and three steals across 37 minutes. Probable tags are usually par for the course with Davis, and fantasy managers can expect him to suit up Sunday.