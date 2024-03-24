Davis (Achilles) is probable to face the Pacers on Sunday.

Davis has been included in the injury report in almost every Lakers game this season. Still, if history is of any indicator here, then he shouldn't have problems playing and logging his regular workload Sunday. Davis is averaging 19.9 points, 13.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.3 steals per game across nine March appearances.