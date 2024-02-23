Davis amassed 27 points (11-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 33 minutes during Thursday's 128-110 loss to Golden State.

With LeBron James (ankle) sidelined, Davis was forced to shoulder the load and finished as the only Laker to score over 20 points. He picked up where he left off before the break, notching his third consecutive double-double. Although Davis is an elite fantasy option on his own, production tends to increase for the All-Star when James is absent.