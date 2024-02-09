Davis (Achilles) is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Pelicans.
Both Davis and LeBron James (ankle) have played in each of the Lakers' last three contests despite receiving questionable tags. If Davis is able to suit up Friday, he will have ample time to recover ahead of the team's next game against Detroit on Tuesday.
