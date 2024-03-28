Davis (knee) is questionable to play Friday against the Pacers.
Davis missed Wednesday's game in Memphis, which resulted in Jaxson Hayes drawing a spot-start, and he finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block and one turnover across 30 minutes. If AD is forced to miss another game, Hayes would make sense as a potential streaming option.
