Davis is questionable for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves due to left shoulder soreness, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Davis tweaked his left shoulder during the win over the Bucks on Friday, and it sounds as if he'll be a game-time call for the matchup against the Wolves. Davis has been a regular in the Lakers' injury report all season long, but this is an injury that might make him miss a game or two, though everything will depend on his recovery process.