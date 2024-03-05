Davis finished Monday's 116-104 victory over Oklahoma City with 24 points (7-12 FG, 10-11 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 30 minutes.

The Thunder tried to rough Davis up but he made them pay at the free-throw line, nailing 10 of 11 attempts. Davis ended up sitting for the entire fourth quarter after the Lakers pulled away, joining LeBron James on the bench for the final stanza. The team will face intrastate rival Sacramento at home Wednesday evening, so the extra time on the sidelines should keep him fresh for the tangle opposite Domantas Sabonis.