Davis (Achilles) is available and starting against the Nuggets on Saturday, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Davis will remain in the starting unit despite dealing with an Achilles injury that has been bothering him for most of the season, and the star big man is expected to handle a full workload against the reigning NBA champions. Davis has been on a tear of late and is averaging 27.2 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.7 blocks per game across his last 10 appearances.