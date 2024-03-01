Davis (Achilles) is starting against the Wizards on Thursday, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

As has been the trend all season long, Davis will suit up and handle his regular workload despite being affected by a lingering Achilles issue. Over his last 10 games, the star big man is averaging 24.4 points, 13.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.8 blocks per game.