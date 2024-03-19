Davis (eye) is participating in his typical pregame routine ahead of Monday's game against the Hawks, but the Lakers have yet to announce whether he'll play, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

The team expressed optimism about Davis being able to play in Monday's contest earlier in the day, and this latest development is another step in the right direction. The Lakers should have official word on his availability closer to the 10:30 p.m. ET tipoff.