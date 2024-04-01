Davis posted 24 points (9-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 14 rebounds and three blocks over 35 minutes in Sunday's 116-104 win over Brooklyn.

Despite entering the game questionable with knee discomfort, Davis led all players in Sunday's contest in rebounds and blocks while ending second on the team in scoring and as one of two Lakers players with a double-double performance. Davis has hauled in 10 or more boards in six straight games, adding 20 or more points in all six of those outings. He has now recorded three or more blocks in three of his last five appearances.