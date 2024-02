Davis supplied 22 points (11-17 FG), 14 rebounds, two blocks and three steals over 42 minutes during Sunday's 123-113 loss to Phoenix.

Despite entering the game as a game-time decision with Achilles and hip issues, Davis led the Lakers in rebounds and steals while ending as one of three players with 20 or more points in a double-double outing. Davis has recorded a double-double in eight of his last 10 games, posting at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in seven of those outings.