Davis racked up 26 points (12-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, 11 assists and three blocks across 37 minutes during Monday's 124-118 win over the Hornets.

It's the second triple-double of the season for Davis and the third of his career, with his only other one coming during the 2017-18 campaign when he was still with New Orleans. The 30-year-old center has a double-double or better in nine of his last 10 games, averaging 23.3 points, 12.9 boards, 5.2 assists, 1.7 blocks and 0.9 steals over that stretch while shooting 56.7 percent from the floor. His 40 double-doubles on the season puts him third in the NBA behind Domantas Sabonis (45) and Nikola Jokic (42).