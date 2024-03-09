Davis tweaked his left shoulder during Friday's 123-122 win over Milwaukee, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports. He finished with 22 points (10-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and three blocks across 41 minutes.

Davis was able to close out the game, but he looked to be pretty uncomfortable after taking a hit from Giannis Antetokounmpo's elbow. Davis said after the game that he's sore and didn't have much mobility with his shoulder, but he will get treatment and will be re-evaluated Saturday. For now, fantasy managers should consider him questionable for Sunday against Minnesota.